MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The ruble strengthens against the dollar and the euro on the Moscow Exchange.

By 15:40 Moscow time, the ruble slowed down its strengthening. The dollar was at the level of 60.93 rubles (-1.12%), while the euro fell by 0.31% to 62.27 rubles.

At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange the dollar fell by 0.49% to 61.31 rubles, the euro was at the level of 63.37 rubles. (+1.45%).