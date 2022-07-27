Tehran and Moscow to sign agreement on maintenance of Russian aircraft — official

TEHRAN, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran will soon sign a memorandum on the supply of Iranian made spare parts and equipment and maintenance of Russian aircraft, Spokesman of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Mir-Akbar Razavi announced on Wednesday.

"It was decided to sign a memorandum with Russia to ensure the possibility of exporting Iranian made spare parts and equipment to the Russian Federation, as well as repair and maintenance of Russian aircraft by service centers of our country," he said as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Iran's aviation industry has been under US sanctions for many years, causing global airlines to refuse service to Iranian aircraft. The Iranian authorities are trying to circumvent the restrictions through a range of measures, including the import of parts from third countries and the use of parts removed from decommissioned aircraft.