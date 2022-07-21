Japan increased LNG import from Russia in June — Finance Ministry

TOKYO, July 21. /TASS/. Japan scaled up liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia but at the same time reduced crude oil import to zero this June, according to statistics released by the Japan’s Financial Ministry on Thursday.

LNG import surged by 26.4% year-on-year to 617,000 tonnes, with payments totaling 55.3 bln yen ($398.6 mln). Russian coal supplies plummeted by 59.5% to 765,000 tonnes but gained 65.3% in value terms and amounted to 38.9 bln yen ($280.4 mln).

Japan’s import from Russia gained 22.9% and reached 153.9 bln yen ($1.1 bln), the Finance Ministry said. The country’s exports to Russia fell by 49.9% in June 2022 to 39.8 bln yen ($286.9 mln).

Japan has earlier introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia due to the situation around Ukraine.