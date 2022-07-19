More than 800 PRC companies will participate in Hainan Expo 2022

HAIKOU /China/, July 19. /TASS/. Companies from all over China will participate in the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, or Hainan Expo 2022, which will be held on July 26-30 in Haikou city of the southern Chinese province of Hainan. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

More than 800 enterprises from 31 provinces, autonomous regions and central cities of the country will have their stands in the Chinese pavilions. Among them are FAW, Supor, Gree, DJI and many other famous Chinese brands.

The enterprises, according to the newspaper, are taking advantage of the experience they gained during the first Hainan Expo. They are accumulating efforts to showcase more creativity, new products, goods and services specific to particular regions in China.

The total exhibition area will amount to 100 thousand square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. According to organizers, the exhibition will feature about 1.3 thousand brands from 58 countries and regions. This year, France is the guest of honor at the exhibition, which will be held at Hainan International Exhibition Center.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou from May 7-10, 2021. It was attended by representatives from 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors. In terms of its scale, it was the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

The proposal to organize the exhibition was included in the program of building a free trade port in Hainan, which was published June 1, 2020. September 20 the same year, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council of the PRC officially approved it. Both the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Hainan Government are acting as organizers. It is China's first international exhibition dedicated to consumer goods.