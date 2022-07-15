Russia not to close trade missions in unfriendly countries, says minister

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to close trade missions in unfriendly states, though the country intends to recalibrate their work, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said addressing the State Duma (lower house) before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister on Friday.

"As of today, we do not intend to close them (trade missions in unfriendly states - TASS), we will optimize the teams and send specialists to other countries, to countries where we already have missions," he said.

Currently Russia has 57 registered trade missions, Manturov said, adding that they cover economic cooperation with 72 nations.

The Russian government approved a list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens in March. The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan (considered a territory of China, but ruled by its own administration since 1949). The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.