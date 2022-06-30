Coal production in Russia down 1% in January - May 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production in January - May 2022 lost 1% in annual terms and stood at 175 mln tonnes, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

Hard coal production contracted by 3.7% to 141 mln tonnes in the reporting period. Production scaled up for anthracite by 10.8% to 10.6 mln tonnes, for coking coal by 5.8% to 41.8 mln tonnes, and for brown coal by 11.8% to 34.7 mln tonnes. Production of other coal grades lost 9% to 88.2 mln tonnes.

In May 2022, extraction of all grades of coal edged down by 3.7% annually and by 3.5% monthly to 32.9 mln tonnes. Hard coal production dropped by 6.4% annually to 27 mln tonnes.