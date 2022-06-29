Cars production in Russia down 56.4% YOY in January-May — statistics

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The like-for-like cars production in Russia plummeted by 56.4% year-on-year in January-May 2022 to 268,000 vehicles, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reports.
In May 2022, the car output lost 96.7% annually and 81.3% monthly.
In January-May 2022, production of trucks edged down by 12% year-on-year to 60,100.
Production of buses with the weight above 5 tonnes moved down by 0.2% to 4,800 in the reporting period. The output of buses with the weight below 5 tonnes swamped by 36.8% annually to 4,000.