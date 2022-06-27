Russian, Indonesian presidents to discuss Ukraine, grain and fertilizer exports on June 30

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and problems of grain and fertilizer exports will be the focus of talks between Russian and Indonesian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joko Widodo on June 30, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"The presidents will continue dialogue on topics they touched upon in April, as well as on the entire spectrum Jakarta has put on the agenda of the Group of Twenty," he said.

"Naturally, the leaders will discuss various aspects of the international situation, taking into account the Ukrainian factor, and, obviously, problems of food security, possible expansion of exports of Russian agricultural products, including wheat and fertilizers," he explained.

According to Ushakov, the talks are scheduled for June 30. "He [Widodo] will be here on a working visit. By the way, it will be his first visit to Moscow. He visited out country in 2016, but he was in Sochi," he said, adding that the two leaders are maintaining regular contacts. Thus, they met at the APEC forum in China in 2014, during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi in 2016, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore in 2018. Along with that, they had a telephone conversation on April 28, 2022.

"Of course, the bilateral aspect is important, but it is no less important, and maybe even more important that Joko Widodo is arriving here as a head of state of the Group of Twenty president," Ushakov stressed.

He recalled that Russia and Indonesia are jointly working in such areas as support for fair recovery after the pandemic, ensuring financial stability, the climate change agenda, digital transformation, and others.

Widodo is currently taking part in the Group of Seven summit and is expected to pay a brief visit to Kiev before coming to Moscow. "We hope for a constructive and meaningful conversation," the Kremlin aide added.