Transit of Russian gas via Ukraine remains low

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The request for transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine remains low, equaling the level of the middle of January, according to data provided by the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine.

Gas transit via Ukraine has been falling since the beginning of the month, standing at around 46.5 mln cubic meters per day during the weekend. Nominal applications (nominations) for gas transportation through the territory of Ukraine for Monday total 50.4 mln cubic meters.

Consequently, the pumping of Russian gas via Ukraine from February 1 to 20 (around 1.39 bln cubic meters) is around 38% lower than in the same period in 2021, and 37% higher than in the first 20 days of January 2022, according to data provided by Gazprom and GTS Operator of Ukraine.

Gazprom’s direct pumping of gas towards Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline is still on hold. The Russian gas producer suspended pumping gas directly to Europe via Yamal-Europe on December 21, 2021, due to the lack of requests from European consumers.

Gas flows via Nord Stream are 6.4% lower than at the beginning of February, remaining higher than the average level of January though.

Gazprom said earlier that its gas exports to non-CIS countries fell by 35.5% since the beginning of the year (by 9.8 bln cubic meters) to 17.9 bln cubic meters. However, its average annual gas exports have been up by almost 18% in February compared to January, according to the holding's data.