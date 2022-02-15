Cryptocurrency development in Russia will enable attracting foreign investors - TON

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Cryptocurrency development in Russia and its possible legalization will enable bringing in foreign investors, managing partner of Zenitlegal and lawyer of the TON community Ramis Abyanov told TASS.

"Development of blockchain platforms and the cryptocurrency as a consequence in Russia and its possible legalization will enable attracting foreign investors, because other spheres for investments do not seem attractive for representatives of foreign companies lately in the environment of sanctions and global problems in the world’s economy," the expert said.