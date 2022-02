BISHKEK, February 15. /TASS/. The meeting of heads of EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states will be held this May in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov told a press conference in Bishkek on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the Council of heads of EAEU member states will be held in our republic this May," he said, adding that the summit might take place on Lake Issyk-Kul.

The EAEU includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.