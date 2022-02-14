Moldovagaz fully paid for January gas supplies — CEO

CHISINAU, February 14. /TASS/. Moldovagaz fully made payments to Gazprom for gas supplies in January, CEO of the Moldovan gas distribution company Vadim Ceban wrote on Monday in his Telegram channel.

"Moldovagaz fully made payments to Gazprom for January gas supplies today. The company needs to remit $51.1 mln to the Russian supplier for 50% of current consumption by February 20," Ceban noted.

Moldova and Gazprom renewed the gas supply contract for five years in last October. Timely settlements and the debt repayment are among main clauses of the contract.