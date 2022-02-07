Trade turnover between Iran, EAEU reached $4.64 bln in 10 months — customs

TEHRAN, February 7. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Iran and member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 10 months of the recent year under the Iranian calendar [started on March 21, 2021 - TASS] totaled over $4.6 bln, head of the international cooperation department of the Iran’s Customs Office Hossein Kakhaki said on Monday, cited by the ILNA news agency.

"The trade turnover between Iran and the EAEU reached $4,637,832,000 in ten months of this year," the official said. "[Iran’s] export accounts for $979,974,000 from this figure, with the increase amounting to 17% against the like period of the last year," he noted.

"Import from EAEU countries over this period of time stood at $3,657,857,000, which is 67% higher than in the last year," Kakhaki noted. Trade with the EAEU over first ten months "surged by 71%," he said.