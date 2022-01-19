Hainan Customs speeds up import procedures by 10.6 hours in 2021

HAIKOU /China/, January 19. /TASS/. The time it takes to go through all of the procedures when importing goods to Hainan from abroad through the customs office of Haikou city (the province's administrative center) has decreased by 10.6 hours in 2021, the region's Department of Commerce reported.

According to the department, it took 66% less time to review documents and issue permits in December than it did in February, before the island set up a special inter-agency working group to promote cross-border trade. As noted by the local authorities, the "single window" approach has played an important role, which significantly reduced the costs of importing companies.

Over the past year the Hainan administration has focused on problems related to improving the business climate, the statement notes. In particular, it has optimized methods to stimulate financial support for the development of air transport communications. In addition, the authorities have accelerated the creation of special customs zones in Haikou and the international deep-sea container port of Yangpu in the northeast of the island.

According to official statistics, Hainan's foreign trade in January-November increased by 77.8% year on year, to $20.16 billion. Exports rose by 48.7% and imports by 88.8%. The main goods purchased by the province abroad (including for processing) are meat and seafood, milk powder, cereals, soybeans, salt, ore, oil and gas, chemical raw materials, as well as medicines, cosmetics and plastic products. The region's international trade data for all of last year will be announced by the authorities in the near future.