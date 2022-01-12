Cyberattacks on corporate networks up 50% globally in 2021

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks on corporate networks around the world increased by 50% in 2021 compared to 2020, Check Point Research (CPR) told TASS.

Last year, CPR recorded a 50% increase in the number of cyberattacks on corporate networks per week compared to 2020. The researchers noted that the peak of attacks was in December - 925 attacks per week per organization - this could be due to the use of Log4J, the company said.

The company added that the highest percentage of cyberattacks was noted in Europe (a 68% increase compared to 2020). Hackers also attacked organizations in Africa, where the number of attacks increased by 13%, in the Asia-Pacific region - 25% growth, as well as organizations in Latin America (+38%) and North America (+61%).

The first place among the most attacked industries in the world was occupied by the education and research sector (+75%), followed by healthcare (+71%), IT providers (+67%), communications (+51%), and the state and defense sector (+47%).