Naftogaz CEO believes Nord Stream 2 not operational thanks to Ukraine’s efforts

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 project has been completed, but it has not been launched thanks to the actions of Kiev, Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO, Yury Vitrenko said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Due to the actions of the national joint-stock company [Naftogaz of Ukraine] and successful cooperation with our international partners, Nord Stream 2 is not working, despite being completed," he said.

Vitrenko added that Ukraine is constantly working on imposing sanctions against the gas pipeline.

"We are constantly working on the possibility of imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2," Vitrenko said.

To start pumping gas, the Nord Stream 2 operator needs to get approval from the German regulator, which is checking the project for compliance with the EU Gas Directive.

The final decision of the regulator is preceded by the approval of the European Commission and the receipt of a conclusion from the relevant agency in Germany that there are no threats to the security of gas supplies to Germany and Europe if the operator is certified.

On October 26, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action announced that it had sent its opinion on the certification of Nord Stream 2 to the regulator. The ministry said it believes that the certification of the pipeline will not pose a threat to gas supplies to Europe.

The certification has now been halted, as the operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Switzerland, needs to register a subsidiary in Germany. Once the subsidiary is registered the certification procedure will continue. Last Friday, the ministry said that the operation of Nord Stream 2 is possible only after certification is completed, which is unlikely to be finalized in January.

Gas TSO of Ukraine (Gas Transmission System of Ukraine) asked Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to revise its conclusion that certification of Nord Stream 2 would not pose a danger for the gas supply of Europe

Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners.