Сourt fines Meta Platforms another $176,880 for refusing to remove prohibited content

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow Magistrates' Court fined Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) additional 13 mln rubles ($176,880) for refusing to remove content prohibited in Russia, the total volume of fines imposed by Russian courts since the beginning of the year amounted to 83 mln rubles ($1.13 mln), press service of the Tagansky District Court in Moscow told TASS.

Thus, the court found Meta Platforms guilty of three counts of administrative offenses included in parts 2 and 4 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation - failure to delete information if such obligation is provided for by the Russian legislation, and fined the company 13 mln rubles.

Taking into account previous fines imposed on the company by Russian courts, their total volume reaches 83 mln rubles ($1.13 mln).