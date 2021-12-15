Booking.com complied with FAS requirement, canceled price parity

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Booking.com (the management company is the Netherlands-based Booking.com B.V.) complied with the citation of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on price parity cancellation, the FAS press service said.

"Booking.com fulfilled the FAS requirement on parity cancellation. The company stopped restricting hotels in setting cheaper prices in other sales channels," the press service said.

According to FAS, the Booking.com service made relevant amendments in the general terms of service and the preferred program.

FAS opened the case against Booking.com in December 2020 because of imposing the price parity condition for hotels and services.