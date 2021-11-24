Gazprom agrees not to halt supplies to Moldova

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Gazprom agreed to the request of the Moldovan government not to halt gas supplies to the country from today as a matter of exception, official spokesperson of the gas holding Sergey Kupriyanov said on Wednesday.

"The government of Moldova approached Gazprom with a request not to halt gas supplies from today. The Moldovan side at the same time fully recognizes lawfulness of Gazprom’s actions and undertakes to fully make current payments on Friday, November 26 of this year. Gazprom as a matter of exception, showing the good will and understanding of the challenging situation Moldovan citizens can find themselves in, agreed to this request," the spokesperson said.

The Russian holding firmly expects Moldova will absolutely honor its obligations under the contract in future and will make current payments in time. "Contractual obligations must be honored," Kupriyanov added.