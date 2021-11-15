Russian, Serbian top diplomats discuss further top-level contacts, situation in Balkans

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian and Serbian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Nikola Selakovic, discussed plans of top-level contacts, the problem of the Kosovo settlement and the current situation in the Balkans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans, the Kosovo settlement and current international issues. They also discussed plans of further top-and high-level contacts," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that during his upcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on November 25, he planned to raise the issue of gas price for Serbia. After his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on October 10, Vucic said that he had asked Putin to grant an advantageous price for Russian gas.