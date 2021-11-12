MC jet with PD-14 engines to be presented to foreigners at Dubai Airshow, says Rostec CEO

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian MC-21-310 jet fitted with locally-produced engines PD-14 will be presented to foreign public for the first time at the Dubai Airshow, which will be held from November 14 to 18, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"This is the first foreign visit for МС-21-310 jet fitted with Russian engines PD-14. We would like to show the liner in action, which is why it will participate in the flight program," he said.

The МС-21 is a narrow-body airliner under development. The plane is being developed with two types of engines: a PD-14 one and the American Pratt & Whitney (PW140). Last fall, Rostec completed the construction of the first МС-21-310 jet with Russian PD-14 engines. The first flight with the domestically-produced engine was performed last December. The liner with the PW140 engines is undergoing certification trials. МС-21-310 certification is planned in 2023, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said earlier.