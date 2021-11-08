There are no issues with Putin's order to pump gas into UGS facilities in Europe

MOSCOW, November 8. / TASS /. Kremlin does not see any violations of the order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase gas injection into underground storage facilities in Europe, but the questions should be addressed to Gazprom, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov replied "no" when asked whether the Kremlin thinks that the President’s order is not being fulfilled. Peskov said that the remainder of the questions should to addressed to Gazprom. "After all, it is Gazprom that [maintains] daily contacts with its colleagues in European countries," Peskov said.

On October 27, Putin instructed Gazprom, after the completion of gas injection into underground storage facilities in Russia, to increase supplies in the company's storage facilities in Europe.