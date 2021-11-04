E-commerce in Russia remains virtually unchanged in 9 months of 2021

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The volume of online commerce in Russia for nine months of 2021 remained virtually unchanged compared to 2020 and amounted to 2.41 trillion rubles ($33.78 bln), according to the report of the Association of Internet Trade Companies.

"The volume of online commerce in Russia in 9 months amounted to 2.41 trillion rubles, including 2.07 trillion rubles (86%) on the local market," the report said, noting that for the same period last year, the market volume reached 2.34 trillion rubles ($32.8 bln).

Despite the growing cross-border trade in Q3 (July, August, September - by 77%, 64%, 59%, respectively), it never managed to recover the volumes of 2019, when its share was 31% against 14% in 2021, which coincides with the indicators of 2020, the report said.