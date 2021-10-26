Russia to introduce zero import duties on cocoa products on constant basis

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has requested relevant agencies to consider the possibility of introducing zero rates of import customs duties on cocoa products on a constant basis, the government’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"Relevant ministries are to consider the possibility of introducing zero rates of import customs duties on cocoa products on a constant basis," the report said. A respective instruction was made by Russian PM following the 35th meeting of the foreign investment advisory council on October 18.

The task was addressed to Russia’s Agriculture Ministry and Economic Development Ministry. December 15, 2021 is the deadline.