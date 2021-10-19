Russia’s IT infrastructure should be built on proven domestic solutions — authorities

KRASNAYA POLYANA, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s critical information infrastructure should be built on proven Russian-made technologies, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for the Development of Information and Communication Technology and Communication Infrastructure Tatyana Matveeva said on Tuesday, naming SIM cards with Russian encryption as one of the promising solutions.

"Without a doubt, critical information infrastructure should be designed and operated based on proven domestic solutions," she said.

Developing Russian cryptography and products based on it will strengthen the resiliency of the Russian telecommunications infrastructure, Matveeva noted. "Developments such as Russian SIM cards with encryption algorithms open up new opportunities for our people," she added.

According to Matveeva, creating efficient environment for developing Russian telecom operators and Internet companies is an important area of state regulation, as well as ensuring the safety of people in terms of protecting personal data, combating the spread of prohibited information, fraud, and cyberbullying.