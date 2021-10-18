Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in Nord Stream 2 operator certification

KIEV, October 18. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine presented an application for participation in certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, CEO of the company Yuri Vitrenko said at a briefing on Monday.

"We submitted an application for participation in certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator," he said.

The company made this application to prove impossibility of certification of this gas pipeline, Vitrenko said. "Our main position is that the Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified because its complete conformity to European legislation is not provided," the top manager said.

Vitrenko expects that the application of Naftogaz for participation in certification will not be turned down. "Germany must include Ukraine in the certification process," he added.