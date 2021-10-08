Sullivan's statements on gas fundamentally wrong — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia strongly disagrees with the latest statements by US presidential national security advisor Jake Sullivan on gas issues, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"We categorically disagree with Mr. Sullivan in this respect. Moreover, we are certain that this is a wrong point of view," Peskov said.

Earlier, Sullivan told the BBC in an interview that Russia would make a mistake, if it decided to use the current situation on the European market as "a tool of coercion and a political weapon."

"Firstly, the Europeans themselves have recognized in public at the state level and at the level of consumer companies that Russia complies with all of its assumed commitments to the full extent," Peskov said. He stressed it was common knowledge that Russia, as it was repeatedly stated at the summit level, was interested in quickly discussing the conclusion of more long-term contracts, which work as a shock absorber against such market fluctuations and in this capacity remain unrivaled.

Peskov said that Russia had never used energy resources as a weapon or means of political or other pressure.

"Even at the most dramatic moments Russia never stopped supplies. This has never happened, and it will never happen," Peskov said.

In the meantime, the United States constantly threatens with sanctions against exclusively commercial energy projects that might potentially make a tremendous contribution to stabilizing European markets.

"In this particular case the United States has directly used the energy issue as an instrument of political and commercial blackmail. We have never done that. Russia has always been and will always be a responsible country, committed to its obligations and prepared to meet the growing demands of our European partners for energy. In this particular, case, for natural gas," Peskov said.