Facebook crash unlikely to be caused by cyberattack - newspaper

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. Monday’s crash of social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram was unlikely to be caused by a cyberattack, the New York Times said on Monday citing Facebook Inc employees who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This conclusion was made because Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are too different to be a target of one cyberattack.

Facebook is not commenting on the situation. Its spokesperson, Andy Stope, tweeted earlier that the company was "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." However, two hours have elapsed but the problem is still in place.

According to Downdetector, a service monitoring the operation of popular internet resources, users reported a crash of Zuckerberg’s social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram minutes before the market closed on Monday evening.