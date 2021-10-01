Stellantis to start diesel engine supplies to Latin America, North Africa — press service

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Stellantis Group with its plant located in the Kaluga Region can start exporting engines to countries of Latin America and North Africa, the group’s press service said on Friday.

The manufacturer made the first deliveries of Euro 5 class engines to Western European countries this fall. "The geography will be expanded to countries of Latin America and North Africa in coming months," the press service said.

Stellantis was established in 2021 as a result of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA.