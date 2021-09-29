Hainan University creates a 'single window' system for foreign specialists

HAIKOU, September 29. /TASS/. Hainan University established an International Center for Scholars to facilitate the integration of foreign specialists in the region, according to the Hainan Daily.

To date, Hainan University has already employed 112 foreign specialists from 26 countries under long-term contracts, as well as four scientists from Hong Kong and Taiwan. Moreover, among the teachers of the university, there are 488 employees with internship experience abroad lasting more than one year. Thus, the share of these employees is over 22% among all university teachers.

According to the newspaper, the international center will allow foreign scientists wishing to work on Hainan to receive all the necessary information and assistance. In addition, the center will provide updates on the university life and will publish an annual manual for foreign scholars to make it easier for foreign professors to adapt to the new campus environment.

Since April 2018, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of Hainan's free trade port, the local authorities have registered 36 branches of major Chinese and foreign universities, as well as over 50 prestigious colleges and other educational institutions. Over the past three years, the regional administration has approved about 110 training programs, starting the implementation of about 400 specialized projects. Among the foreign higher educational institutions that have opened branches on the Island of Hainan are Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (Germany), Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (Switzerland), Coventry University (UK) and University of Albert (Canada).