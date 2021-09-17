UK eases rules of entry for travelers from other countries, including Russia

LONDON, September 17. /TASS/. The British authorities are significantly relaxing rules of entry for people arriving from foreign countries, including Russia, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced via Twitter on Friday, adding that fully vaccinated travelers will now only need to do one inexpensive COVID-19 test upon arrival from most countries around the world from October 4.

"We’re making testing easier for travel. From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax [vaccinated] you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow," he tweeted.