Kremlin ‘has no unified position’ on notion to tax exporters’ excess profits

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no unified position on a proposal to tax super profits from exporting companies, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"I will leave the issue without commentary. There is no unified position on that matter in the Kremlin," he said when asked about the presidential administration’s attitude to the idea, and whether it considers withholding excess profits fair.

Peskov recommended asking the Russian government for commentaries on the question.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russian exporters, which had received extra revenues from rising global prices, "should share." It is necessary to allocate those funds to support the nation’s citizens, he explained.