World's largest fishing forum to open in St. Petersburg on September 8-10

ST.PETERSBURG, September 7. / TASS /. The International Fisheries Forum in St. Petersburg will be the world's largest industry event this year, the press service of the Federal Agency for Fisheries told reporters on Tuesday.

"The 5th International Fishery Forum and the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2021 will take place in St. Petersburg, at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center, on September 8-10, where the participants will discuss industry development during the pandemic," the press service said. According to the press service this forum will be the largest industry event in 2021, and will be attended by 7,000 participants from 30 countries.

Over 400 international fishing industry businesses will present their products at the forum from countries like Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Israel, Spain, China, the Netherlands, Finland, France, Chile, Sweden and Japan.

And from the Russian side, companies from all over the country will set up their stands to demonstrate their products.

Several conferences and round tables by fishing industry representatives are scheduled as part of the forum's business program. The discussion sessions will be attended by heads of Russian and foreign enterprises, representatives of international organizations and business associations well as heads of relevant departments from Norway and Iceland. The Russian government will be represented by the head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Sergey Dankvert, the Agricultural Minister Dmitry Patrushev, among other industry officials. The expo's most unique event will be the Retail-center, that has over 700 negotiations in its schedule. Representatives from various companies and fisheries will be able to discuss and reach agreements on fish supplies. Representatives of 27 federal and regional trade networks and leading online stores will take part in the work of the "Retail Center".

The forum and the exhibition is organized by the Federal Agency for Fisheries with the support of the Russian Agriculture Ministry. TASS news agency is the official information partner of the forum.