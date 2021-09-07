Bitcoin price down over 10% to $45,970, says CoinDesk data

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin went down by 11.1% during the trading session on Tuesday to $45,970, according to the data provided by the CoinDesk portal as of 6:10 pm Moscow time.

As of 6:24 pm, the Bitcoin exchange rate was trading at $46,783 (-9.41%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.