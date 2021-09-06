MOEX index once again renewed its all-time high

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The MOEX index added 0.66% and rose to 4,028.25 points in the course of the trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday and repeatedly renewed its all-time high, according to the trading data as of 6:50 pm Moscow time.

The RTS index climbed 0.16% to 1,737.01 points.

During the previous trading session on September 3, the MOEX index exceeded its all-time high and reached 4,001.7 points (+ 0.27%).

The cost of November futures for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange falls by 0.74% to $72.07 per barrel. The price of WTI crude oil dropped by 0.71% to $ 68.8 per barrel.