Sollers plans to boost engine export twofold since 2022 - CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Sollers plans to increase twofold the engine export from the Mazda Sollers plant in Vladivostok since 2022, CEO of the Russian automaker Vadim Shvetsov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We opened a new production facility for parts and engines machining and started a new phase for the already localized engine that, as it was already stated many times, is produced for the export market only. I am ready to state that 40,000 engines were produced and supplied to export markets of Japan and Australia. We made the decision also that we will scale up twofold production of engines for export actually from the next year," Shvetsov said.

The Mazda Sollers automobile plant was opened in Vladivostok in 2012.