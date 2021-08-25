Japan to hold talks on new projects in Far East at EEF, says envoy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Japan’s delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plans to hold talks with the Russian side on cooperation within the framework of existing and new projects in energy, logistics, as well as the urban environment of the Far East, according to a statement released by the press service of Roscongress Foundation with reference to Japan’s Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki on Wednesday.

Adviser to Russian President Anton Kobyakov and the Japanese Ambassador discussed the bilateral agenda of the Russian-Japanese cooperation ahead of the EEF at a meeting in Moscow, Roscongress noted.

"We are aimed at discussing the areas of the development of the Far East. The delegation plans to hold talks on cooperation within existing and new projects in the macroregion in such areas as energy, logistics, and urban environment," the head of the Japanese diplomatic mission was quoted as saying by Roscongress following the meeting between the sides. "Hopefully, the forum will become a platform for taking specific decisions and facilitate the development of a sustainable partnership between Russia’s Far East and Japan. Our delegation is interested in the active participation in session of the EEF-2021 business program," he added.

Meanwhile, Kobyakov particularly emphasized Japan’s ‘invaluable experience’ of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the issues of ensuring sanitary and epidemiological security in holding international events. "Japan is Russia’s strategic partner in the Far East, with which our country plans to fortify comprehensive cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and other practical fields," Kobyakov was quoted as saying. "I am confident that Japan’s representatives at the EEF-2021 will be seriously participating in business and cultural events. In particular, the business dialogue ‘Russia-Japan’ will be traditionally held at the EEF-2021," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format, with high-level guests expected to attend in person and online. All forum events will be broadcast on the EEF website. This year it is planned to organize separate studios of the forum abroad that will work online from Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.