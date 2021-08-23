Gas transport over Yamal-Europe line increases twofold

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Gas transport over the Yamal-Europe gas line surged almost twofold on Monday and returned to early August figures, according to data of the European gas transport operator Gascade.

According to Gascade, gas throughput over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline surged by 77% from 16.00 pm to 17.00 pm Moscow time to 2.71 mln cubic meters per hour from about 1.5 mln cubic meters per hour.

This corresponds to figures before the accident at the Gazprom’s condensate treatment plant.

European gas prices dropped by almost 2% to $493 per 1,000 cubic meters or 41.125 euro per MWh on the back of growing supplies, according to ICE data.