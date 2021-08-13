Regular gasoline prices record-high at SPIMEX — trading data

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The wholesale price of the Regular (92-octane) gasoline blend sets the second record in a row at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

The regular gasoline price rose by 0.73% during the trading session to 58,456 rubles ($798.5) per tonne. The Premium (95-octane) gasoline prices hiked by 0.83% to 59,930 rubles ($818.7) per tonne.

Diesel fuel prices dropped 0.22% to 50,900 rubles ($695.3) per tonne. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices tumbled 1.48% to 51,371 rubles ($701.7) per tonne.

At the same time, furnace fuel oil prices gained 0.62% over the day to 21,752 rubles ($297.1) a tonne. The exchange index for the jet fuel moved up by 0.53% to 49,400 rubles ($674.8) per tonne.