Brent crude oil falls below $69 rubles on London’s ICE first time since July 21

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The price of Brent oil futures contract with October delivery on London’s ICE fell by 2.53% to $68.91 per barrel.

The last time the price of Brent crude oil was below $69 per barrel on July 21, 2021.

By 10:35 Moscow time, the price of Brent slowed down its decline and was trading at $69.01 per barrel (-2.39%). WTI crude oil fell to $66.58 per barrel (-2.49%).

At the same time, the MOEX index grew to 3,813.3 points (+0.21%), the RTS index - to 1,634.58 (+0.1%). The dollar rate fell to 73.48 rubles (-0.01%), and the euro rate grew to 86.46 rubles (+0.1%).