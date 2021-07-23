World steel production increased by 11.6% in June to 167.9 mln tonnes — report

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Global steel production in June 2021 increased by 11.6% year-on-year to 167.9 million tonnes, according to a report by the World Steel Association.

In particular, the countries of Asia and Oceania in June 2021 produced 122.5 million tonnes, increasing output by 6.4%, while Chinese producers increased steel output by 1.5% - to 93.9 million tonnes.

The EU countries produced 13.2 million tonnes of steel, which is 34.7% higher than a year earlier. Steel production by North American countries increased by 45.2% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 10 million tonnes.

Steel production by the CIS countries in June 2021 increased by 9.1% to 8.9 million tonnes. According to the association, Russia's steel output last month increased by 11.4% to 6.4 million tonnes. The rest of Europe (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey and the UK) produced 4.3 million tonnes in the reporting period, up 21% year-on-year.

Steel production by South American countries in the reporting period amounted to 3.9 million tonnes (an increase of 51.3%). The countries of the Middle East produced 3.6 million tonnes of steel, increasing output by 9.1% over the same period last year. African countries in June 2021 increased steel production by 46.9% year-on-year, to 1.5 million tonnes.

Steel production in the world in January-June 2021 amounted to 1.004 billion tonnes, which is 14.4% higher than a year earlier, according to the report. Since the beginning of this year, Russia has increased steel output by 8.5%, to 38.2 million tonnes. China's steel output in the reporting period increased by 11.8% to 563.3 million tonnes.