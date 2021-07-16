Putin looks forward to APEC participation in EEF in September

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to join the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on September 2-4, 2021.

"We look forward to representatives of the region’s economies taking an active part <…> in the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for September 2-4 in Vladivostok," the Russian head of state said at the APEC online summit.

The world’s business forums, "whose resumption must naturally take place taking into account all epidemic control requirements," can contribute to searching for ways to revitalize the global economy," Putin said. "This was clearly demonstrated by results of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in Russia in June, with about 800 agreements signed on its sidelines setting a record-breaking sum of over $50 bln," the Russian leader said.