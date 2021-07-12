Berlin’s position on Nord Stream 2 unchanged and known to Ukraine — German Cabinet

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. The position of the German government on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline remains unchanged and is known to the Ukrainian side, official spokesman of the German Cabinet Steffen Seibert said at the briefing on Monday.

"We are holding talks with the US side. These negotiations continue, the position [of the German government] is known," the spokesman said. Seibert reminded about the mediation effort of Germany in conclusion of the gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine. "This agreement, if I understand correctly, is effective until the end of 2024 and provides an option for extension by 2034 to be considered by the parties," he said. "It is important for us that Ukraine keeps the gas transit country status," Seibert added.

"The position of the German government [on the Nord Stream 2] is known not merely to you [reporters - TASS] but to the Ukrainian side also," he said.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as in this year, Managing Director of Nord Stream 2 AG Matthias Warnig, the pipeline project operator, said in the interview with Handelsblatt newspaper earlier.