Kazakhstan to launch plant for production of domestic COVID-19 vaccine in September

NUR-SULTAN, July 10. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities plan to launch a new biopharmaceutical plant in the Zhambyl region in September, where the QazVac domestic coronavirus vaccine will be produced, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Eraly Togjanov said at a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

"The work to put the biopharmaceutical plant into operation is in its final stages. The facility’s trial run proved successful on July 19. It has received a Good Manufacturing Practice certificate and a license for pharmaceutical activities. The plant will produce 600,000 doses of the QazVac vaccine monthly starting in September," he said.

The QazVac vaccine was created by experts from Kazakhstan’s Research Institute for Biosafety Problems.

A vaccination campaign involving the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. The distribution of domestically made Sputnik V vaccines began in the country in late February. Kazakhstan began to use its own coronavirus vaccine, QazVaz, on April 26. The country also purchased one mln doses of Hayat-Vax produced by China’s Sinopharm in late April. The first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in Kazakhstan in early June.

As of July 10, as many as 4,142,859 people received the first vaccine dose in Kazakhstan and 2,389,756 of them were fully vaccinated.