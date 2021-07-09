Risk-oriented approach to allow inspecting Russian agencies with low risks less often

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Agencies with low risks and high quality of the risk management system will be inspected by the Russian Accounts Chamber less often due to the introduction of a risk-oriented approach.

"The Accounts Chamber is actively introducing a risk-oriented approach to make sure its audit activities are focused on high-risk areas. As a result, agencies with low risks and high level of maturity of the risk management system will become the focus of the Accounts Chamber’s interest less often," according to the files released by the Chamber.

Using the risk-oriented approach as a key element of the Chamber’s work is envisioned by its development strategy for 2018-2024, the document said.