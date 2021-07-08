Russia’s lifting restrictions on charter flights to Egypt to fortify tourism cooperation

CAIRO, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to lift the ban on charter flights to Egyptian resorts will strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, Foreign Ministry of Egypt said in a statement on Thursday.

"Egypt welcomes the decision made by the Russian Federation to lift the ban on charter flights to and from Egypt after the Russian President’s decree," the statement said. "We expect Russian tourists to return to Egyptian resorts as soon as possible, which will allow strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the sector considering the preventive measures taken by the Egyptian government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus," the ministry noted.

"We are confident that the step reflects the firmness of the Egyptian-Russian relations at all levels, which are rapidly developing in various fields," the statement said.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin annulled a 2015 decree banning flights by Russian airlines to Egyptian resorts. Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was severed in November 2015 after a Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula with 224 fatalities. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) qualified the incident as an act of terrorism.