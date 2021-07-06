Kremlin does not rule out disruptions in trading chains if transit via Minsk is restricted

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The restriction of goods transit via Belarus has the potential to disrupt export and import chains, and governments are already looking to mitigate the possible consequences, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko suggested limiting the transit of goods from Germany to Russia and China via the territory of the republic in response to Western sanctions against Minsk.

"Certainly, the disruption of specific export and import chains cannot be ruled out and this is definitely an issue, and it is a very serious job to mitigate the implications of such decisions," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the intent of Belarus to limit transit can affect the Russian economy. The situation "should be sorted through," the Kremlin’s spokesman said.

"All the trade flow routes, including the Eurasian Economic Union and bilateral Russian-Belarusian regimes, all of them are now very thoroughly worked out down the line of governments," he added.

"Certainly, Belarus now faces very aggressive behavior against the country and it is clear now that it is very challenging for Belarus," Peskov noted.

Topics of trade flow routes have been highlighted during recent telephone conversations between the Russian and Belarusian presidents, the spokesman said. "The main point is to understand that all that is the consequence of very harsh, absolutely, from our point of view, unjustified and illegal, in terms of the international law and all norms of international trade, sanctions against Belarus," he added.