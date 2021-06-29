Russia presents Moscow as candidate to host Expo 2030

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia has presented Moscow as a city candidate to host World Expo 2030 at the meeting of the general assembly of the International Exhibition Bureau, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The Chairman of the Russian Government has submitted the official confirmation of necessary guarantees for the successful organization of Expo to the International Exhibition Bureau. Russia has solid experience of hosting major international events, while Moscow’s infrastructure is constantly upgrading and improving, with a comfortable urban environment created by up-to-date standards being the result," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who heads the organizing committee on supporting Moscow’s candidacy, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that the city has the necessary infrastructure for hosting guests that will come to the capital to attend the global exhibition in 2030.

Russia applied to the International Exhibition Bureau to host Expo 2030 in Moscow at the end of April. In June it was reported that South Korea’s Busan also applied. The remaining countries may apply by October 29, 2021.

Should Russia win the bid, the global exhibition would take place in Moscow from April 27 to October 27. According to Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, the exhibition may be held between Vnukovo and Moscow, in the area of Kommunarka.