Some 30% of employees in Moscow to be switched to work from home, except those vaccinated

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. At least 30% of employees in Moscow, as well as people older than 65 and those having chronic diseases, are to be switched to work from home, according to the Moscow mayor’s decree posted on his website on Friday.

The measure does not apply to those, whose presence at the workplace is vital for their organizations, self-employed people, and those, who have official certificates of vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection.

Apart from that, the measure is not applicable to companies operating in the defense and aircraft building sectors, organizations incorporated into the state space corporation Roscosmos and the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, as well as electro-technical companies backing the activities of the above mentioned organizations, and healthcare organizations.