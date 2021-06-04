Economic growth rates in Russia expected at around 4% by end-2021, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s economy demonstrated immunity to external shocks during the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, adding that the country’s GDP growth is expected at around 4% by the end of this year.

"Deputy all difficulties, the Russian economy demonstrated immunity to external shocks, in 2020 Russian GDP contraction was less than that of the global economy, whereas by the end of this year we are going to reach growth rates of around 4%," he said at a meeting with representatives of the global investment community and foreign companies producing the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"It was also possible to achieve such results due to the groundwork laid in previous years," as well as thanks to the "work of many people in the industry, agriculture and social field, healthcare and science," Putin said.

